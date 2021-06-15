Green fungus infection reported in Indore

Indore: A 34-year-old COVID-19 survivor was diagnosed with green fungus infection in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and was flown to Mumbai by air ambulance for treatment on Tuesday, according to a senior doctor. According to Dr. Ravi Dosi, head of the Department of Chest Diseases at the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), the man who recovered from COVID-19 underwent a test on the suspicion of having contracted the dreaded black fungus infection (mucormycosis). However, he was diagnosed of having green fungus to have a green fungus (Aspergillosis) infection in his sinuses, lungs, and blood.

More research was needed to determine whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who recovered from COVID-19 differed from that of other patients, according to Dr. Dosi.

According to the doctor, the patient was airlifted to Mumbai on Monday and admitted to a hospital there. The man was admitted in a local hospital two months ago with nearly 100 percent coronavirus infection in the lungs and had spent about a month in the intensive care unit.