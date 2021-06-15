Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State reports 6,835 new cases, 120 deaths

Bengaluru: On Monday, Karnataka reported 6,835 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 120 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 27,71,969 and the death toll to 33,033. The positivity rate for the day stands at 4.56 %, while the fatality rate for the day is 1.75 %.

The day reported 15,409 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 25,66,774. The state has 1,72,141 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban district recorded 1,470 new cases and 12 deaths on Monday. The state capital has so far reported 11,98,158 positive cases and 15,319 deaths. It also has 85,044 active cases.

Mysuru district remained the second major Covid hotspot with 670 new cases and 25 deaths.

Among the new cases reported, there were 648 fresh cases in Dakshina Kannada, 507 in Hassan, 386 in Tumakuru, 353 in Shivamogga, 256 in Mandya, 204 in Uttara Kannada, 203 in Ballari, 200 in Davangere, 195 in Chitradurga, 191 in Belagavi and 185 in Chikkamagaluru.

As many as 1,49,742 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 1,17,914 using RT-PCR and other methods. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3.18 crore.

As of Monday, 1.71 crore inoculations were done in the state comprising the first and second dose of vaccine, including 1,23,262 jabs that were administered on Monday alone.