Live in Partner physically abuses one-year-old in Kerala, Mother a mute spectator

Kannur: A one-year-old girl was allegedly thrashed by her mother and live-in partner in the Kannur district of Kerala, following which the girl suffered a fracture on her shoulder, an injury to her head, and several bruises.

According to sources, the accused identified as Ratheesh (39), and the child’s mother Remya (24) had been staying at a rented house in Kelakam for the past three weeks with the baby. The baby is Remya’s child from her first marriage and reportedly, Ratheesh did not want her to live with them. He thrashed the girl with a piece of wood in a fit of rage as she urinated inside the house.

The incident came to light on June 13, when the toddler’s maternal grandmother took her to the Government hospital in Perabur after she learned about the injuries during a phone call with her daughter. Remya had asked her mother to take the girl away. The victim’s grandmother said that Remya was not allowed to feed the child or pick her up. The hospital authorities informed the police. Later, the girl was shifted to Government Medical College hospital in Kannur where her condition is stated to be stable.

The man was booked under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 75 (Punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, while Remya has been booked under section 75 of the JJ Act as she failed to protect her daughter from being beaten up by her partner.