Planning to invest in insurance policy in India? Read this first

The Indian government has established a Public Procurement portal called Government e-Market (GeM). The Ministry of Commerce has now urged all startups to register on GeM. Once this is completed, their products can be listed and goods and services can be offered to public sector units, government organizations, state government bodies, government-run hospitals, schools, and colleges. The Indian government ought to be ready to support startups by ensuring that public sector enterprises and government agencies prioritize products manufactured by these startups.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has set up national awards to recognize and reward outstanding startups and ecosystem enablers that have a high potential for employment generation.

Beginning in early2021, all life insurance companies in India were to be standardized and required to offer a policy that is designed as a non-linked, non-par protection policy.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority developed these insurance standards to assist people who do not have enough time or energy to make informed decisions in order to choose the best product.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has mandated that an alternative investment fund, which is the regulatory term for private equity, venture capital, or angel funds, have at least one key person who is a chartered accountant or a holder of an MBA (finance). However, this regulation has been changed, and more leeway is now available. Individuals with other academic credentials will also be able to establish alternative investment funds.