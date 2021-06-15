The statewide lockdown will end on June 17: Region-specific curbs will continue

Thiruvananthapuram: Statewide lockdowns will be replaced with regional restrictions on June 17, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced. In a few days, there will be more information revealed. Because of the infection rate by area, the government intends to impose zones of restriction. The high-level meeting that reviewed the complete lockdown in force for the last 38 days unanimously agreed that restrictions could be eased due to a decrease in Covid cases and TPR.

The state reported 7,719 new cases against 68,573 tests (TPR 11.26%) on Monday. Around 1,13,817 individuals are undergoing treatment. According to CM, the lockdown prevented the spread of the illness. According to the new strategy, local self-governments will be classified according to their infection level. According to him, 14 local governments still have a TPR above 35%. ‘Currently, a majority get infected at home. Efforts will be taken to prevent this. The number of tests will be increased significantly. A campaign will be launched to create awareness on quarantine,’ Pinarayi said. On Tuesday, the government will decide its new action plan and containment strategy. Most of the dead had co-morbid conditions, according to the CM. People with ailments like diabetes should take extra care. Due to the excellence of the healthcare facilities, the death rate did not rise sharply.

CM seeks public support in preventing the third wave

In an attempt to prevent a third wave, the CM asked for people’s participation. ‘Lockdown alone won’t help. The higher transmission rate of Delta virus strain calls for the observance of Covid protocol even after the lockdown is lifted. The third wave will not occur naturally, but due to the lapses in following the protocol,’ the CM said. People should not be afraid of exaggerated reports, he said. Kids may contract infections during the third wave since they are not vaccinated. The government is setting up facilities to deal with this. According to him, a treatment protocol was prepared by categorizing children based on their ages, as well as discharge guidelines.

Read more: COVID-19 Defining the epidemic : India needs to be prepared for the third wave

The state has administered more than 1.12 crore vaccine doses until June 13. About 91% of the elderly who live in nursing homes have received the first dose, and 14% have received both doses. In tribal communities, 75% of people over 45 have been vaccinated. In 362 colonies, a special vaccination campaign was conducted. He added that camps have been formed to maintain the health of the remaining colonies.