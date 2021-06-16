An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits; No Tsunami warning issued

Jakarta: A strong earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted the east coast of Indonesia. The earthquake hit Maluku islands in the country on Wednesday at 1.43 pm (local time) and the same was confirmed by The United States Geological Survey. No tsunami warning was issued. The epicenter of the earthquake was 67 km southeast of Maluku Tengah district with a depth of 10km.

Indonesia is situated in the ‘Ring of Fire’. ‘Ring of Fire’ is an arc of volcanoes and fault lines. It stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. Due to this, the island nation is frequently hit by earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions.

A total of 220,000 people including 170,000 Indonesians were killed in a tsunami that hit the region in 2004. And in 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.