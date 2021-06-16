BJP’s Mithun Chakraborty accused of inciting post-election violence

West Bengal: Kolkata Police on Wednesday began virtual questioning of actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty after they received a complaint accusing him of inciting post-poll violence in West Bengal. The actor, who is currently in Pune, was questioned by police at 10.20. a.m at the Manicktala police station in north Bengal. “We were still questioning until the last piece of information was received,” said an officer.

It was alleged that the actor had used dialogues like ‘Marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane’ (Will hit you here and the body will land in the crematorium) and ‘Ek chobole chobi’ (A snakebite will turn you into a photograph, meaning will die) after joining the BJP on March 7. The complainant says that post-poll violence in the state was the result of these dialogues.

On Friday, the court set the matter for hearing on June 18 based on a request from the lawyers for the petitioner and the prosecution. Chakraborty filed the petition with the high court seeking to quash the case against him for allegedly inciting post-poll violence by speaking popular dialogues from his films during his speeches.

Mithun Chakraborty was ordered by the Calcutta High Court to provide the Bengal government with his e-mail address in order to be questioned through video conference about allegations that he incited post-poll violence with his speeches during campaigning.

According to the actor, the dialogues were only recreational and that he was not involved in any offense as alleged by the complainant. Conflicts were reported across the state following the election results on May 2, in which the Trinamool Congress returned to power for the third time.