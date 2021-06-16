Breaking News: A town in Maharashtra reports its ‘First death due to Black Fungus’

Thane: Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra’s Thane district has reported its first fatality due to mucormycosis or black fungus, with the death of a conservancy staffer.’The deceased, however, had not tested positive for the Coronavirus infection. Moreover, she had diabetes and hypertension,’ Dr. K R Kharat, medical officer of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) said on Tuesday.
Recent investigations found that the 44-year-old deceased suffered from black fungus symptoms. Dr. K. R. Kharat said that she was initially admitted to Thane Civil Hospital and transferred to J. J. Hospital in Mumbai. ‘As her condition worsened, the patient was sent to St. George Hospital, where she died in the early hours of Tuesday while undergoing treatment,’ he added.
