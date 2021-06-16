Dubai based airline announces new flight service

Dubai: Dubai-based budget air carrier, Flydubai has announced new daily flights to Warsaw in Poland. The service will begin from September 30. This will be Flydubai’s second destination in Poland after Krakow.

Daily flights to Warsaw Chopin Airport (WAW) will operate from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB). Return business class fares from DXB to WAW start from Dh7,000 and economy class fares start from Dh1,730.

‘We have been flying to Krakow in Poland since 2018 and by adding Warsaw to our network we are providing our passengers with more options for travel to and from Poland. We look forward to creating travel and trade flows with our daily service,’ said Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer of Flydubai.

Flydubai had earlier announced flights to Ljubljana in Slovenia. The thrice-weekly service will begin from September 24. The airline will use its Boeing 737-800 aircraft for the service.

The services will run as follows:

Flight FZ1789 departing Dubai (DXB) for Ljubljana (LJU) on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 10:00 am and arriving at 14:15 pm.

Flight FZ1790 returning from Ljubljana to Dubai on the same days, departing at 15:15 pm and arriving at 23:05 pm.