FB acquires Virtual Reality game developer BigBox VR

Facebook has acquired BigBox VR, makers of the popular battle royale virtual reality game titled Population: One for an undisclosed sum. ‘Population: One’ has been a runaway success, grossing more than $10 million on the Oculus Store ‘in just a few months.’

‘We’re excited to help BigBox VR grow and accelerate their vision for POPULATION: ONE as a state-of-the-art VR social gaming experience, as well as pursue future projects, with access to the resources and support of Facebook and Oculus Studios,’ Verdu, the VP of content at Facebook Reality Labs, said in a statement on Friday.

BigBox VR may be small, but they are a mighty, nimble team of game industry vets who seamlessly nail the game development duality of craft and data-driven live service.

As a member of the Oculus Studios family, BigBox VR will be able to expand POP: ONE and cultivate its community with the full support of Oculus Studios resources, as well as pursue other projects in the future.

Facebook said that it is exploring many ways to accelerate VR, including investments in third-party content, AAA IP, hardware, and more.