Forex Market: Indian rupee strengthens against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee surged against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. As per market experts, the expectation over the US Federal Reserve meeting supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened flat at 73.29. During trading it inched higher against the US dollar and reached 73.26 against the US currency, registering a gain of 5 paise. The Indian rupee is at 19.96 against the UAE dirham. On Tuesday, the Indian currency settled at 73.31 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the US dollar against a basket of six currencies slipped down by 0.03% to 90.50