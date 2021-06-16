India’s 10 Richest Billionaires 2021 List: Forbes

Mumbai: Another Covid-19 outbreak is sweeping across India, and the total number of cases has surpassed 12 million. However, the country’s stock market has recovered from its pandemic slump to reach new highs. The total number of Indian billionaires increased from 102 last year to 140 this year, with their combined wealth nearly doubling to $596 billion.

The three richest Indians alone have gained more than $100 billion. Mukesh Ambani, who has successfully diversified his oil and gas empire into fast-growing sectors such as telecommunications and retail, has reclaimed his position as Asia’s richest person, with an estimated net worth of $84.5 billion.

Two of the top ten richest Indians make their money in healthcare, a sector that is experiencing a global boom. Cyrus Poonawalla’s Serum Institute of India, led by his 40-year-old son Adar, entered the Covid-19 vaccine race early, forging multiple partnerships and investing $800 million in the construction of a new factory.

Here are India’s 10 richest people; net worths are as of March 5, 2021: