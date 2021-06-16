Kerala and Madhya Pradesh ease lockdowns, Rajasthan imposes weekend curfews: Check the details

Kerala and Madhya Pradesh have relaxed the Covid lockdown in their respective states, while Rajasthan has imposed a weekend curfew. Here are all the details:

Rajasthan

The state has decided to implement curfew between 5 pm till 5 am, from Saturday to Monday. Following the COVID protocol, all government and private offices with more than 10 employees are allowed to operate with 50% staff capacity. Restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity.

Kerala

The lockdown in the state will be relaxed based on the weekly average test positivity rate (TPR). The restrictions will be limited for local bodies with a TPR of less than 8%. There will be a partial lockdown in areas where TPR is between 8-20%. A complete lockdown will be implemented in areas where TPR is higher than 30%. There will be a triple lockdown if the TPR for an area exceeds 30%. A TPR is calculated by taking the average weekly TPR and dividing it by 1,000. The district administration will be reviewing the TPR every Wednesday, and changes on the lockdown status will be communicated to the local government.

• Industrial and agricultural activities will be allowed at all municipalities. Transportation services for these workers will be provided.

• Essential goods shops will be open from 7 am to 7 pm daily.

• Akshaya Kendras will be open every weekday.

• From June 17, the Central Government, State Governments, Public Sector Undertakings, Government Companies, Commissions, Corporations, and Autonomous Institutions will be having the option to operate with 25% staff on rotation.

• The Government Secretariat would operate with half of its staff on rotation.

• Banks will remain open only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

• The number of people who can attend weddings and funerals will remain at 20.

• Social gatherings and public events are not permitted.

• No customers will be allowed to dine in restaurants, only home delivery, and takeaways.

• No tourism, recreation, or crowded indoor activities will be tolerated.

• Bevco bars and outlets will be open from 9 am to 7 pm and slots can be booked online.

• Shops (with up to 50% staff) are allowed to work from 7 am to 7 pm in areas with a TPR of up to 8%.

• Private companies will have the option to hire up to 50% of their employees from June 17.

• Only essential shops will be allowed to operate from 7 am to 7 pm in local governments, where the TPR is 8-20%.

• Other shops will only be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

•Private companies with 50% of their staff can operate on these days.

• Other stores will only be open on Fridays in locations where TPR is greater than 20%.

Madhya Pradesh

• Political, social, sporting, entertainment, and religious gatherings will be prohibited.

• Schools, colleges, and educational institutions will be closed.

• Religious places may not admit more than six people at one time.

• The government will open all offices and bodies at 100% capacity and full staffing.

• Shops and commercial establishments will be able to reopen from 9am to 8pm

• Cinema houses, theaters, and swimming pools will remain closed.