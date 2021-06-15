An anti-marriage conversion law takes effect in Gujarat

Gujarat: On Tuesday, the state of Gujarat enacted a law against the practice of forcing or fraudulently converting people to their religion. The Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which provides for imprisonment for upto 10 years and a fine of Rs 5 lakh in certain cases, received the assent of Governor Acharya Devvrat on May 22.

The state Assembly passed the bill on April 1 this year. The Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that the law was implemented in the state as announced on June 4 by the CMO. The bill presented by the government aims to curb the trend of women getting married for the purpose of religious conversion.

Read more: Attorney caught in shorts at court hearing

The unauthorized conversion by marriage, or by getting someone married, or by assisting someone to get married, may result in imprisonment for upto five years and a fine of up to two lakh rupees. Offenders who commit such a crime against a minor, woman, Dalit, or tribal may face a jail term of 4-7 years and a fine of no less than Rs 3 lakh. An organization or institution found to have flouted the law can be sentenced to up to ten years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.