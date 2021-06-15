Attorney caught in shorts at court hearing

Kolkata: There is a joke that video-conferencing allows people to dress down to the extent that clothing is invisible onscreen. In court proceedings, there have been several instances of lawyers not wearing proper attire. A senior lawyer was presented with a totally different perspective on Tuesday after an iPad fell from a staff member’s hands.

Using different screens, the senior lawyer attended multiple courts. The screen connected to the Calcutta High Court fell off the table while a staff member was moving it. The Calcutta High Court, along with the lawyers and persons attending the hearing, saw the senior lawyer sitting proudly in his shirt and tie, on-screen, but wearing bright shorts.

A lawyer attending the video conference, however, took a screenshot. The screengrab of the video conferencing spread among lawyer gossip networks, with the senior lawyer explaining he was away from home, enjoying the sun while attending court.