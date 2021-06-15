DH Latest NewsDH NEWSWest BengalLatest NewsIndiaNEWSofficials and personalsLife StyleFunny

Attorney caught in shorts at court hearing

Jun 15, 2021, 10:52 pm IST

Kolkata: There is a joke that video-conferencing allows people to dress down to the extent that clothing is invisible onscreen. In court proceedings, there have been several instances of lawyers not wearing proper attire. A senior lawyer was presented with a totally different perspective on Tuesday after an iPad fell from a staff member’s hands.

Using different screens, the senior lawyer attended multiple courts. The screen connected to the Calcutta High Court fell off the table while a staff member was moving it. The Calcutta High Court, along with the lawyers and persons attending the hearing, saw the senior lawyer sitting proudly in his shirt and tie, on-screen, but wearing bright shorts.

Read more: Post poll violence in West Bengal worst since independence says, Governor

A lawyer attending the video conference, however, took a screenshot. The screengrab of the video conferencing spread among lawyer gossip networks, with the senior lawyer explaining he was away from home, enjoying the sun while attending court.

 

Tags
shortlink
Jun 15, 2021, 10:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button