Post poll violence in West Bengal worst since independence says Governor

West Bengal: Amid continuing violence in West Bengal that began after the assembly election results and went on further, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar urged that the chief minister break her silence on the abuses against women, destruction of property, and perpetuation of misery on political opponents.

According to him, human rights violations and violence were the worst since independence, so Mamata Banerjee should meet with him soon to discuss the pressing issue. In West Bengal, the violence seems to continue unabated after the election. Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata asking her to speak out about violence after the elections. He also described the violence as being ‘state-driven’.

BJP leaders in West Bengal and Governor Dhankhar have repeatedly condemned alleged post-poll violence in the state. In his letter to Mamata Banerjee, Governor Dhankhar said, ‘Despite your (Mamata Banerjee) attention having been drawn to the enormity of the situation, a huge exodus of people in search of cover for life and destruction of property worth crores, there has only been stunning silence at your end and you did not consider it necessary to even deliberate this grave human tragedy in any of the Cabinet Meetings so far.’

‘Your studied silence, coupled with the absence of any steps to engage in rehabilitation and compensation to alleviate the unimaginable sufferings of people, force an inevitable conclusion that all this was state-driven. Your stance is plunging the vast, suffering populace into a state of hopelessness and helplessness.’ He went on to ask, ‘How can people be made to suffer for exercising their right to vote in a democracy?’ Dhankhar’s letter comes a day after two women moved to the Supreme Court seeking an investigation into violence and gang rape after the results of the election. The women told the apex court that they were gang-raped by members of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Read more: Israel embassy bombing: Reward of 20 lakhs announced

Massive political violence erupted in West Bengal after the election result trends showed TMC’s landslide victory. The BJP claims its grassroots workers have been killed by ‘TMC goons.’ Violence against women is prevalent in the state, as BJP has stated. Hundreds of BJP supporters were forced to flee to Assam, while the properties and residences of several BJP workers were vandalized and demolished. Several BJP offices were also destroyed. All the other parties, including Congress, the ISF, and the Left, also suffered post-election violence and condemned the TMC.