Israel embassy bombing: Reward of 20 lakhs announced

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for information leading to the identification and arrest of two suspects caught on CCTV footage in the Israel embassy blast case. A minor improvised explosive device (IED) blast was reported near the Israel embassy on APJ Abdul Kalam Road on the evening of January 29. The incident did not cause any injuries, but three vehicles were damaged. The pavement near a palm tree was cratered.

The video shows the two suspects planting a bomb near the Israeli embassy and escaping in a car. Both have masks on. One of them is wearing a blue shirt, while the other is wearing a biker leather jacket. The IED that caused the blast was found in a flower pot on the road divider near Jindal House on APJ Abdul Kalam Road. Near the scene of the crime, the Delhi Police also found an envelope addressed to the ‘ambassador of Israel.’

In addition to the VIPs of the city attending the Beating Retreat Ceremony, the city’s security was deployed at Delhi’s border areas, where farmers’ protests were in progress. The date of the blast (January 29) occurred just as India and Israel celebrated 29 years of diplomatic relations. Israel referred to the blast as an ‘act of terrorism’ and said it was not surprised by the attack. The government added that it had confidence in the Indian agencies investigating the case. Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, also visited Delhi.

Previously, the Delhi Police’s special cell was investigating the case. CCTV footage from around the embassy and the relevant routes were scanned by the special cell. A video appears to have captured these two faces. No one has yet been arrested. NIA is currently investigating the case. The NIA has also received the report from the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini.