Registration not required for COVID-19 vaccination doses for adults over 18

New Delhi: The Central Government on Tuesday announced that appointment bookings before vaccination are not mandatory for COVID-19. There have been reports that many people in rural areas are having trouble getting vaccinated.

Furthermore, the government said that anyone older than 18 years of age can directly go to the nearest vaccination center, where a vaccinator performs the registration on-site, and administers the vaccine at the same time. Co-WIN has many informational centers called Common Service Centers (CSCs) that allow for facilitated registration. Coordinators, such as health workers and ASHAs, have mobilized beneficiaries in rural areas and in urban slums for direct registration and vaccination at vaccination centers. As part of the new initiative, the 1075 Help Line will also provide registration assistance.

According to the authorities, all the above modes are functioning and facilitating stable access to vaccination in rural areas, as shown by the fact that out of 28.36 crore beneficiaries registered on Co-WIN, 16.45 crores (58%) beneficiaries have been registered on-site. A total of 24.84 crore vaccine doses has also been recorded on Co-WIN as of June 13, 2021, of which 19.84 crore (nearly 80%) have been administered by onsite/walk-in vaccination.

According to the Ministry of Health, out of the total 69,995 vaccination centers classified by states as rural or urban on Co-WIN, 49,883 or 71%, are in rural areas. Based on the data available in the Co-WIN database, as of June 3, 2021: