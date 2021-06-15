Sex racket consists of 50 people, crosses through Bengal: A girl’s testimony

Bengaluru: The police got more revelations after they questioned the accused in the case of a Bangladeshi woman who was brutally tortured by forcing a bottle in her private part and posting nude pictures on social media. The police received more information about the sex racket from Shobuj, the main suspect in the arrest. Another sex racket has also been identified by the Bengaluru Police.

The team consists of about 50 people from around the world. In the past five years, they have trafficked more than 500 girls to India alone. According to police, the girls were smuggled into India by a man named Rafiq Ashraful. Additionally, the police have evidence that the girls are being trafficked from Bangladesh to India. Investigations revealed that the Bangladeshi woman was also a victim of human trafficking. Bangladesh Rapid Action Force (BRF) arrested nine people in connection with human trafficking. The proliferation of social media platforms, such as Tiktok, which exposes young girls to light, has been rampant within Bangladesh since 2019 and is being smuggled into several countries without authorization.

Tik Tok Hriday, who was arrested in Bengaluru, surrendered the girl to Bangladeshi authorities. A video of him molesting another 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman led to his arrest. As she fled back to Dhaka, the girl revealed the most shocking incidents. Police learnt from one of the girls in custody that hundreds of women were being trafficked to India for human trafficking.

Victims would be provided with fake identification cards, and then sent back to various cities in groups. They were brought in under the pretext of getting a job, but were later forced into prostitution, according to the police. An overnight police raid in Bengaluru led to the arrest of four people and the rescue of seven girls, including a five-year-old. A total of 46 documents, including Aadhaar cards, were seized.