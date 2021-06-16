Kerala Covid-19 Updates: State reports 13,270 new cases, 147 fatalities

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 13,270 new Covid-19 cases and 147 related deaths on Tuesday taking the total infected till date to 27,61,474 and the fatalities to 11,655. The test positivity rate is 11.79 %.

Outbreaks reported in Ernakulam were 1793, Thiruvananthapuram 1678, Malappuram 1350, Kollam 1342, Palakkad 1255, Thrissur 1162, Kozhikode 1054, Alappuzha 859, Kottayam 704, Kannur 675, Pathanamthitta 437, Kasaragod 430, Idukki 303 and Wayanad 228.

The day reported 15,689 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,39,593. The state now has 1,09,794 active cases.

Today, 86 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. A total of 12,471 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 638 cases is yet to be traced. About 75 health workers are among those infected.

Currently, there are 4,92,340 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 4,63,328 are under home / institutional quarantine and 29,012 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. 2052 people were newly admitted to the hospital. There are 19 more new hot spots thus taking the total to 908 in the state.

As many as 1,12,521 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,15,06,139 samples have been tested so far in Kerala.