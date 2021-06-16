Mother-son found murdered, father missing

Pune: The body of a 35-year-old woman was found in Pune’s Saswad on Tuesday morning, while another body of a 5-year-old boy, identified as her son, was found 35 km away from Saswad, near Katraj in the evening.

The deceased has been identified as Aliya Abid Sheikh and her son Ayan. Abid, the boy’s father, who worked as a branch manager in an insurance company, is missing. The family hailed from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh and resided in Brooklyn-Pride World City near Lohegaon.

Primary inquiry revealed that the family was going on a picnic and had rented a car on 11th June. The relatives had last contacted the family on Monday around 9 pm when they were half an hour away from reaching back home. However, since Tuesday morning their phone was out of network.

Based on GPS location, the car was parked near City Pride around 1.15 am Tuesday. When relatives and car company officials arrived at the spot around 6 pm, they found blood marks inside the car and informed the police.

According to the police, Ayan was strangled to death and had some injury marks on his body, while Aliya was killed with a sharp weapon.

An investigation was launched, the police said.