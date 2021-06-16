‘Old habits die hard’: Netanyahu mistakenly sits on Israeli PM’s chair after being ousted, asked to move

Israel: After the vote to install the new government took place in the Israeli parliament, Benjamin Netanyahu sat down in the prime minister’s seat, but he was asked to move. Israel’s prime ministership no longer belongs to Netanyahu after 12 years, as the thin majority vote gave the power to a coalition of his rivals, and Naftali Bennett became the new leader of the country. Video from the Knesset that went viral shows Netanyahu sitting back on his seat after the winners of the election celebrated. A few minutes later, he was asked to move. Several internet users reported that the video highlights ‘old habits die hard.’

During Israel’s swearing-in ceremony for the new coalition government on June 13, Benjamin Netanyahu skipped a photoshoot alongside his successor, Naftali Bennett. According to reports, Netanyahu permitted the photographers to capture the start of his meeting with the right-wing party leaders who backed him and are now in opposition.

When Benjamin Netanyahu was unseated as Israel's prime minister by a vote in the Knesset (parliament), he forgot to leave the premier's seat after he greeted Naftali Bennett, the new Israeli PM.

At the most recent meeting on June 14,the former Israeli prime minister said the new government would not be able to hold power for too long. 71-year-old Netanyahu reiterated his last message that the coalition was built on ‘fraud, hatred, and the quest for power’ and that it was too fragmented to last long. Netanyahu also called for ‘iron discipline’ and for cohesion within the opposition, to increase the challenges for the coalition and ‘to bring redemption to the people and to the State of Israel.’ The prime minister has also promised that similar meetings of opposition will take place on Mondays at 2:30 pm before the weekly faction meetings. In an address to the Knesset, Israeli MP Miki Zohar introduced Netanyahu as prime minister and said, ‘For me, you will always be.’

Netanyahu pledged to the Knesset, the 120-member-Israeli parliament: ‘We’ll be back.’ Despite losing, the former Israeli PM is reported to have shaken hands with his successor, also a former ally, who is now leading the new government. A coalition government has now been formed, consisting of eight parties: Bennett’s Yamina, Yair, Lapid’s Yesh Atid, New Hope, Labor, Meretz, United Arab List, Kahol Lavan, and Yisrael Beiteinu.