Over 11,000 students attend University Graduation Ceremony without masks in China

Beijing: More than 11,000 university students attended a graduation ceremony at the Central China Normal University in Wuhan on June 13, 2021, without face masks or social distancing, over a year after the city was battered by the first global outbreak of Covid-19. A purported video of students attending the graduation ceremony has gone viral.

The video shows a large stadium packed with students in navy gowns and mortarboards, sat in crowded rows with their family members, without face masks, beneath the sign that read: ‘Welcoming the graduates of 2020 back home. We wish you all a great future.’

More than 11,000 students took part in a massive graduation ceremony in Wuhan, 18 months after the city was battered by the first global outbreak of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/yS6V28kbSI — DW News (@dwnews) June 15, 2021

Covid-19 first emerged in late 2019 in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei province, sending the city of 11 million into one of the world’s strictest lockdowns. The city has held limited graduation ceremonies last year, with Wuhan University hosted an online event, with the students and teachers who did attend all in masks. More than 2,200 students at the Sunday’s ceremony were not able to attend their graduation last year due to strict restrictions.