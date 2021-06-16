PF Account- Aadhar Card Linking: new updates issued

Mumbai: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for linking of Aadhaar card with the PF account. The date has been extended till September 1, 2021. The earlier deadline was June 1, 2021.

On May 3, the Ministry of Labour had made linking of Aadhar cards mandatory for getting social security benefits. The ministry has ordered all bodies working under it to seek Aadhaar number from the beneficiaries under the Social Security Code.

The Social Security Code was passed by Parliament last year. ‘The central government hereby appoints the 3rd day of May 2021 as the date on which the provisions of section 142 of the said Social Security Code shall come into force,’ the notification issued by the ministry had said. Section 142 provides for establishing the identity of an employee or an unorganized worker or any other person through Aadhaar number for seeking benefits and availing services under the Code.

EPFO, working under the Ministry of Labour is one of the world’s largest social security organizations. It has a total of 220 million accounts and a corpus of Rs.12 lakh crore.