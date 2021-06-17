18-year-old girl molested by hospital worker

In a shocking incident, a private hospital staff brutally molested an 18-year-old girl patient who was admitted there for treatment.

The incident occured on Tuesday night in Kotwali Nagar region of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh. A case was filed in this regard yesterday.

The culprit has not been arrested so far. As per sources, the accused had joined the hospital three days back.

Police said that the girl was getting treatment for severe stomach pain at the hospital. After the check-up, she was given a painkiller by the doctor. As she got half asleep, the hospital staff named Shyam Gujjar allegedly touched her inappropriately. He later tried to molest the girl at 1 am.

Suddenly the girl got up and the accused fled from the spot. The victim later narrated the happenings to the family.

The girl’s family has asked police to scan the CCTV footage as part of evidence.

‘We have filed an FIR against the accused under sections 354 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) 323 (voluntary causing hurt), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of SC/ST Act,’ Varun Kumar, Circle Officer (city) said.