Man with Alzheimer’s forgets he was married to his wife and proposes her again

Peter Marshall, 56, of Connecticut was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a few years ago. The disease sadly destroys a person’s memory and thinking abilities, and with age and time, it only gets worse. The worst thing for anyone is to watch a loved one’s health deteriorate. But what’s even worse is when that loved one forgets who you are to them.

Peter forgot he was already married and asked his wife Lisa if she wanted to marry him while watching a wedding on TV.

Lisa describes the entire incident on her Facebook page ‘Oh Hello Alzheimer’s,’ where she documents Peter’s journey. She stated that when Peter proposed to her, he had no idea Lisa was his wife. He simply knew she was his favorite person. So, Lisa enthusiastically agreed.

However, Lisa calls herself the ‘luckiest girl in the world’. She wrote, ‘I couldn’t have dreamt for a better day. It was so magical. I can’t remember seeing him so happy for so long. He was so happy.’