DH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Jun 17, 2021, 11:12 am IST

Mumbai: The price of precious metals- gold and silver- edged lower in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the August gold futures were down by 1.5% to Rs.47,799 per 10 grams and silver futures dipped by 1.6% to settle at Rs.70,345 per kilogram

In the international market, spot gold prices surged by 0.6% to US dollar 1822.36 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.5% to US dollar 27.09 per ounce, palladium dropped 1% to US dollar 2,770.49, while platinum rose 0.5% to US dollar 1,127.49.

Also Read: ‘Indian vaccines effective against delta plus variant, less efficacious

In the Kerala market, the yellow metal showed a decline in prices in the last two weeks. The price of sovereign gold fell by Rs.400 per 8 gram to reach Rs.35,880, whereas, on Wednesday, gold had settled at Rs.36,280. Latest rates show one gram of gold priced at Rs.4485, lower by Rs.50.

Tags
shortlink
Jun 17, 2021, 11:12 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button