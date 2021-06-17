Facebook rewards Indian hacker

Mumbai: Social media giant, Facebook rewarded Indian ethical hacker Mayur Fartade from Solapur in Maharashtra. He was awarded Rs.22 lakh for discovering and reporting malicious bugs on Instagram.

The bug discovered by Mayur allowed anyone to see a user’s archived posts, Stories, Reels and IGTV, even if the profile is set to private. Fartade is a computer science engineering student possessing technical skills such as C++ and Python. He first reported about the Instagram bug to Facebook on April 16 through the ‘Bug bounty programme’ launched by Facebook. Facebook responded to him on April 19 and also sought more information about the bug. They fixed the bug on April 19. Mayur was rewarded Rs.22 lakh by Facebook on June 15.

‘After reviewing this issue, we have decided to award you a bounty of $30000. Below is an explanation of the bounty amount. Facebook fulfils its bounty awards through Bugcrowd and HackerOne. Your report highlighted a scenario that could have allowed a malicious user to view targeted media on Instagram. This scenario would require the attacker to know the specific media ID. We have fixed this issue. Thank you again for your report. We look forward to receiving more reports from you in the future!,’ a letter sent to Mayur by Facebook reads.