India Meteorological Department predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states

New Delhi: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states in the country. Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms. IMD has also warned of large-scale lightning activities in Bihar for the next three days.

‘As monsoon was active all over Karnataka due to favourable conditions, very heavy rains lashed coastal areas, Malnad region, south interior and north interior parts of the state during the last 24 hours, said the weather bulletin.

The weather agency also informed that the Southwest monsoon has not yet covered north India. As per IMD, the atmospheric conditions are still not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan and the remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. A westerly trough has impeded the rapid progress of the monsoon in northwest India.

‘It is difficult to predict when the monsoon will arrive in Delhi. It will cover west Uttar Pradesh in the next 5-6 days before reaching the city,’ Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre said.