India-UAE flights suspended till July 6, says Etihad Airways

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways has issued an important update regarding the India-UAE flight suspension. The Abu Dhabi based airline has officially confirmed that flights from India will remain suspended till July 6.

Chartered flights and cargo flights are exempted from the suspension. Passengers are not allowed on India-UAE flights operated by international or local carriers. Only UAE citizens, diplomats, official delegations, golden residency visa holders, and flights of businessmen were exempted.

Also Read: Keralite businessman wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

Earlier this week, Etihad announced that passengers travelling from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka won’t be able to enter the UAE until July 7. Flights will continue to show as available for the above destinations in the flight search as exempted passengers are still allowed to fly to the UAE.

The Dubai-based Emirates Airlines had announced last week that flights from India shall be suspended till July 6. On June 14, its website maintained that flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will remain suspended “until further notice”.