Indian rupees slips against US dollar , UAE dirham

Mumbai: Indian rupee fell against the US dollar and UAE dirham on the forex market. As per market experts, the strengthening of US currency in the international market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency slipped by 33 paise to reach at 73.65 against the US dollar. On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.32 against the US currency. The Indian rupee is at 20.06 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies rose 0.29% to 91.39. Foreign institutional investors (FII) were net sellers in the Indian share market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 870.29 crore.