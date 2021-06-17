Kerala Covid-19 Updates: State reports 12,469 new cases

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 12,469 new Covid-19 cases and 88 related deaths on Thursday taking the total infected till date to 27,73,943 and the fatalities to 11,743. The test positivity rate is 10.85 %.

Outbreaks reported in Thiruvananthapuram were 1727, Kollam 1412, Ernakulam 1322, Malappuram 1293, Thrissur 1157, Kozhikode 968, Palakkad 957, Alappuzha 954, Pathanamthitta 588, Kannur 535, Kottayam 464, Idukki 417, Kasaragod 416, and Wayanad 259.

The day reported 13,614 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,53,207. The state now has 1,08,560 active cases.

Today, 92 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. A total of 11,700 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 617 cases is yet to be traced. About 60 health workers are among those infected.

Currently, there are 4,83,823 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 4,55,596 are under home/institutional quarantine and 28,227 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. 2,492 people were new admissions to the hospital.

As many as 1,14,894 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,16,21,033 samples have been tested so far in Kerala.