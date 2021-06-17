Mallika Dua bids final farewell to mother Padmavati Dua, says ‘I promise to be happy’

Actress-comedian Mallika Dua has bid a final goodbye to her mother, who succumbed to Covid-19 on June 11 after a long battle. The actress penned a note in memory of her late mother Dr. Padmavati Dua on Wednesday, after immersing her ashes, in which she mentioned how her mother was her ‘first and greatest love.’ She also promised in her post, never to ‘dishonour’ her mother’s legacy.

On Instagram, along with a picture of herself and two others, gazing at a river with their arms around each other, Mallika Dua wrote: ‘Bye my Chinna. My sweet girl. My first and greatest love. The weather was just perfect. You sent the best breeze, it was green, the sun was there but warm and lovely. It’s where I picture you are right now. With paati. She is making you filter coffee and muruku and you are chilling. In a really beautiful place and very very happy. That’s how I will live too. Just like you. With courage, grace, boundless kindness, and above all, joy.’

She further added: ‘I promise to love myself no less than you love me, I promise to help everyone I can and I promise to be happy because how dare I dishonour your legacy. My mama is god. And God is always always looking out for me. I promise I will live a good life with integrity and love. Promise my mama.’

Many of her friends including Lisa Mishra, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Amyra Dastur, Parineeti Chopra, Amyra Dastur, Tillotama Shome, Gauahar Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Mahira Khan, among several others, took to the comments section to pay condolences and sent her messages of strength.

Padmavati Dua, a well-known radiologist and wife of journalist Vinod Dua, was admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital on May 14 after testing positive for the coronavirus.