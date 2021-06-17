Oxygen plants across India- Google to invest

Google has announced a grant of 113 crores for COVID-19 relief efforts in India, including setting up oxygen generation plants and improving healthcare infrastructure. Google’s philanthropic arm, Google.org, is providing the grant that will be used to help procure and install approximately 80 oxygen generation plants in rural hospitals. Two non-profit Indian organizations will receive funds, including 90 crores to GiveIndia and 18.5 crores to PATH.

‘We’re now broadening our COVID-19 support to help strengthen India’s healthcare infrastructure and workforce especially in rural areas,’ said Sanjay Gupta, Country Head from Google India. ‘Google.org’s grant to set up 80 oxygen generation plants (OGPs) will strengthen our healthcare system across many parts of India. GiveIndia in collaboration with PATH will procure and install these OGPs in locations with the highest potential impact,’ said Atul Satija, CEO of GiveIndia.

In addition, the company will invest in Apollo Medskills, a training school for healthcare professionals. In announcing the partnership, Google said it will train 20,000 frontline health workers for COVID-19 management in rural health workforces and systems.

The non-profit ARMMAN will also receive a 3.6 crore grant from Google.org to run skilling programs in the country. The ARMMAN program works with Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives in 15 states. ‘The support from Google.org will enable us to continue augmenting and implementing our tech-based interventions, so that health workers can offer the necessary care and guidance to pregnant women, mothers, and children across the country,’ ARMMAN Founder Aparna Hegde said.

Additionally, in April, Google committed 135 crores for COVID-19 response in India. Among those were two grants worth 20 crores to GiveIndia, and donations to UNICEF for the procurement of urgent medical supplies and oxygen.