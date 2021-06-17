‘Range Rover Velar’ launched in India

Mumbai: British carmakers, Jaguar Land Rover launched its new Range Rover Velar in India. The premium SUV is available in the R-Dynamic S trim on Ingenium 2.0 l petrol and diesel powertrains.

The SUV is powered with 2.0 l petrol and 2.0 l diesel engines. The petrol engine has a maximum power of around 246 hp and a peak torque of 365 Nm. The diesel engine delivers 201 hp power and 430 Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated with 8-speed automatic gearbox.

This luxury SUV is equipped with features like new Pivi Pro system with a 10-inch touchscreen with another 10 inch touchscreen for climate control settings, artificial intelligence-based connected technology suite, Active Road Noise Cancellation, PM 2.5 filter, 3D Surround Camera, a 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, head-up display, sliding panoramic roof, configurable ambient interior lighting, four-zone climate control12-speaker Meridian sound system are some of the added features to this elegant model.

The SUV is priced at Rs. 79.87 lakhs (ex showroom).