Rare Orchids, considered to be extinct, found on rooftop in London

London: An orchid species believed to be extinct in the UK was found on the rooftop of a Japanese bank in London. Serapias parviflora is a rare small flower that is usually found in the Mediterranean Basin and the Atlantic coast, but the office building of Nomura International has nearly 15 plants growing on the 11th floor, which was discovered on June 4 by ecologist Mark Patterson, who manages the bank’s rooftop garden.

It is not yet known how the rare, vibrant colored flowers bloomed on the rooftop. However, experts believe that the seeds for this almost extinct plant can travel distances through winds.

On Tuesday, Nomura posted a video on Twitter and wrote, ‘Rare orchids found on our London office roof #garden gain interest from the @BBC. This scarce find shows how the garden provides a haven for wildlife & #biodiversity in a city landscape.’

In the video, Nomura’s ecologist Mark Patterson can be heard saying, ‘The plants could have originated on the continent and been brought over the Channel on southerly winds which frequently bring Saharan dust deposits to the capital. Once settled on the Nomura roof, the seeds would have formed a symbiosis with a mycorrhizal fungus enabling them to germinate and grow. Whilst possible, the odds are astronomical.’

Reportedly, the hot and dry conditions on the London rooftop likely helped the flowers grow, because they created a condition more typical of their native habitat.