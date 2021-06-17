Taj Mahal reopens for tourists

Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India announced on Wednesday that all centrally protected monuments, sites, and museums would reopen. The Agra administration has however limited the number of visitors at Taj Mahal to 650 at a time

Tourists were asked to strictly follow the Covid protocols before entering the Taj Mahal. Everyone had to wear masks, and a staff member was on hand to help tourists book tickets.

Everyone seemed upbeat on the first day of its reopening. Nearby shopkeepers were arranging merchandise and cleaning their establishments, while tourist guides were also spotted.