Veteran actress Swatilekha Sengupta passes away

Kolkata: Renowned Bengali film and theatre personality Swatilekha Sengupta passed away on Wednesday, at the age of 71 in Kolkata. She was suffering from a kidney ailment and was admitted to a private hospital in the city for the last 21 days. Her condition further deteriorated and she breathed her last on Wednesday, around 3 pm. The actress was survived by her husband Rudraprasad Sengupta and daughter Sohini.

Swatilekha Sengupta’s daughter Sohini, who is also a revered theatre artiste said that her mother’s work would be remembered for years to come. ‘My mom was a great human being and artist. Her work will be remembered. She was a brilliant student. She was a gold medalist. She helped a lot of people,’ Sohini said.

Fans of Bengali cinema have mourned the loss of the veteran actress. One of the first ones to condole her death was filmmaker and producer Raj Chakrabarty. He wrote, “A huge and irreparable loss. Veteran actor and theatre personality Swatilekha Sengupta is no more. May her soul rest in peace (sic).”

The actress started her career in theatre in Allahabad in the early 1970s, acting in productions under the direction of AC Banerjee. She also received guidance from BV Karanth, Tapas Sinha, and Khaled Chowdhury. Swatilekha was a regular in Satyajit Ray’s films. She has received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards for her contribution to Indian theatre as an actor.