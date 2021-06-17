WHO makes sexist remark on women: Read more

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been accused of sexism after it said women of childbearing age should not drink alcohol. WHO’s draft on a global alcohol action plan for 2022-2030, has advised women aged 18 to 50 to stop drinking alcohol because it could harm their chances of giving birth.

The plan says: ‘Appropriate attention should be given to the prevention of the initiation of drinking among children and adolescents, prevention of drinking among pregnant women and women of childbearing age.’

However, the blanket guidance was criticized for failing to take into account women who are unable to have children or do not want to have children.

Christopher Snowdon, a think tank at the Institute of Economic Affairs said the advice was ‘unscientific, patronizing, absurd and ‘classic World Health Organisation idiocy’. Matt Lambert, of the Portman Group, which represents UK brewers and distillers, branded the advice ‘sexist and paternalistic’.

The NHS warns that drinking alcohol during pregnancy, particularly during the first three months, increases the risk of miscarriage, premature birth, and baby with low birthweight.

To minimize risk to the baby the Chief Medical Officers of the United Kingdom recommend not to drink alcohol at all if a woman is pregnant or planning to become pregnant.