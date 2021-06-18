5 essential herbs for reducing Cholesterol levels

High cholesterol level is not good for the body. If cholesterol level gets high, our body becomes prone to many chronic diseases. Factors like accumulation of extra fat in the body, lack of physical activities, poor diet and genes could be the culprits behind the rise.

Longevity and healthy habits go hand in hand, and here are some different ways to reduce high cholesterol.

Let us have a look at the 5 herbs that can reduce high cholesterol levels:

Basil

An essential oil named Eugenol present in basil helps in reduction of high cholesterol levels. Its antifungal and anti-bacterial elements help to remove toxins from the body. Drinking decoction (Karha) or chewing basil leaves play a vital role in preventing high blood pressure.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is basically used to cure stomach related issues. Diabetic patients usually drink fenugreek water as it helps control the blood sugar level. This might be perhaps a new information to you that high blood cholesterol can also be reduced by the consumption of fenugreek. An element called Ethyl acetate present in fenugreek helps reduce cholesterol levels in the blood.

Ginger

Ginger is rich in bioactive compounds and hence reduces the risk of coronary heart diseases by controlling the cholesterol levels in the blood.

Turmeric

Include turmeric in your diet as much as you can because it does not cause coronary related issues. The curcumin present in turmeric prevents hardening of the arteries. Also its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help in lowering high cholesterol levels.

Garlic

Garlic is an excellent remedy for many health problems. It keeps the stomach and heart healthy. With regulating proper blood flow in the body, compounds and minerals like Allicin, Manganese and Phosphorus present in garlic helps in controlling high cholesterol levels.

Try any of these herbs according to your choice and know the results yourself.