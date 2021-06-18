Caste violence erupts in TamilNadu

Tirunelveli: B.Balamukesh, a Scheduled Caste from Marudham Nagam in Tirunelveli district, was attacked on Wednesday night according to police. On Wednesday evening, assailants attacked Balamukesh while he was bathing in a canal. He was injured and taken to Tirunelveli Medical College hospital, where he is currently being treated.

Sankaralingam, Arun Pandian, Arumugam, Vathu Mani, and some other unidentified people were charged under various sections of the IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Muneerpalam police.

Once the news of the attack spread to his village in Marudham Nagar, a group of youngsters ransacked the homes of the accused persons, destroying a car. They ransacked the accused’s homes and destroyed a car, an autorickshaw, and a motorcycle. They also set two haystacks on fire. More than ten houses with tile roofing were damaged as a result of stone-pelting.

The attackers also blocked the road through Marudham Nagar, demanding the arrest of those responsible for the attack on Balamukesh. Protesters told police that atrocities against SC/ST people had been going on in the village since 2019, when Rajamani of Marudham Nagar was murdered.

Meanwhile, members of the other caste blocked the Tirunelveli-Papanasam highway, demanding that those who ransacked their homes, destroyed their vehicles, and set fire to the hay sacks be arrested.

The police also stated that the same group that attacked Balamukesh entered the Subramaniyapuram Sri Lanka refugee camp and attacked Chinnadurai, 55, and Perumal, 65 with sickles before fleeing. Following the attack, residents of the refugee camp also set up a roadblock.

A large police posse led by Inspector General of the South Zone, T.S. Anbu, is camping in the area to investigate the incident.