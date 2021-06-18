Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar in the Forex market. In the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency opened at 74.10 against the US dollar. During the trading the Indian rupee slipped down and touched 74.23 against the US dollar, registering a loss of 15 paise. On Thursday, the Indian rupee settled at 74.08 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee is at 20.12 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, edged lower at 91.87, down 0.02 percent. The foreign institutional investors (FII) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 879.73 crore.