Gifting ideas for Father’s day- here’s 5 great ones

Shopping for Father’s Day gifts is one of the most difficult tasks, and it frequently leaves us as clueless as buttons. We’re not worried because we’ve been well-prepared this year and have mastered the art of meaningful gifting. Here is a compiled list of cool gifts for dad that will never fail to impress.

While you can always go with the standard perfume, shaving cream, and body lotion, there are now dozens of unique options to choose from. Accessories are an excellent way to introduce your father to the world of modern fashion. Nothing too flashy, just a few subtle pieces to update his wardrobe.

If you’re looking for a gift that will make you your father’s favorite child, here are a few accessories that will certainly put you in the running.

A rose gold bracelet



Daniel Wellington’s classic rose gold bracelets are reasonably priced and make a lovely gift for dad. They come in two colors and add a sophisticated touch to any outfit. With these, you could even twin with your father!

2. Floral pocket-square

A well-chosen pocket square can brighten up any tuxedo or blazer. The turquoise base complements the silk piece with bird and floral prints. Your father will definitely keep this one for future important events!

3. Pac-Man cufflinks

These AMYR Pac-Man cufflinks are adorable. The piece, which is 18k gold-plated, is slightly pricey, but it makes enough of a statement to be a one-time investment.

4.Elephant brooch and cufflinks

The details in this brooch by Jaypore have us speechless. These elephant-themed brooches are a great addition to any formal outfit.

5.Frog cufflinks

Casa Pop’s pure silver cufflinks are a one-of-a-kind design that is sure to turn heads. We adore statement pieces like these, and we’re confident your father will as well. Happy gifting!