Internet famous ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ owner attempts suicide, hospitalized

New Delhi: Kanta Prasad, the owner of the ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ in south Delhi, allegedly attempted suicide and was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital on Friday, police informed. He attempted suicide on Thursday, the reason for his extreme action is unknown.

‘On Thursday at 11.15 pm, information was received from the Safdarjung Hospital that Prasad was admitted there. Police reached the hospital and collected MLC (medico-legal case) which mentions the intake of alcohol and sleeping pills as the cause of unconsciousness,’ Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

According to the police, Karan Prasad, Prasad’s son, stated that his father drank alcohol while taking sleeping pills, an investigation is ongoing.

Prasad rose to prominence last year after a video of him crying about the lack of customers at his restaurant and his financial woes, went viral, sparking an outpouring of cash and in-kind donations from across the country. Gaurav Wasan, a YouTuber, shot and uploaded the video.

Later, the octogenarian filed a complaint against Wasan for alleged misappropriation of donations. Prasad later opened a restaurant. However, he suffered losses and was forced to close it.