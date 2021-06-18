Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the ‘world’s most popular leader’: Reveals new survey

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular world leader in the world. This was revealed by a new survey conducted by a US agency, Morning Consult. PM Narendra Modi is followed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The US President Biden and the British Prime Minister Borris Johnson are behind at 6th and 8th position respectively. Narendra Modi grabbed 66% votes.

‘Morning Consult, which tracks national ratings of the elected leaders of 13 countries, shows a 20-point slide over the past year in the proportion of Indians who approve of Mr Modi. Yet at 66% in early June, he still outperforms all the rest’, tweeted the agency.

Survey results:

1.Modi: 66%

2.Draghi: 65%

3.López Obrador: 63%

4.Morrison: 54%

5.Merkel: 53%

6.Biden: 53%

7.Trudeau: 48%

8.Johnson: 44%

9.Moon: 37%

10.Sánchez: 36%

11.Bolsonaro: 35%

12.Macron: 35%

13.Suga: 29%