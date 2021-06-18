Popular actress Vidya Balan reveals her first salary

Popular actress Vidya Balan has recently revealed that the first paycheque she earned was not for a film or show. It was for a promotional campaign which she did for a state tourism department. She also revealed that she received Rs 500 as her first salary.

She started her acting career with Ekta Kapoor’s comedy show, Hum Paanch, in 1995. However, she began working much earlier.

Recently in an interview she said, ‘My first-ever salary was Rs 500 for a state tourism campaign. Four of us – my sister, me, my cousin and a friend I think went along – and each of us got paid 500 bucks.’

‘We had to simply pose next to a tree for the print campaign, and just smile,’ she added.

She went with her mother and sister for her first-ever audition for a TV show, she said. The show, La Bella, never saw the light of the day.

Vidya will soon be seen in Amit Masurkar’s Sherni. She will portray the lead role of Vidya Vincent, a forest officer. The film is all set to be released on Friday, on Amazon Prime Video.

About her character in Sherni, Vidya said, ‘She is a person of very few words, smiles rarely but she is a doer. She does what she believes in and she believes in doing it the right way. It is like this saying that you don’t need to roar to be a tigress. So my character is a tigress but she does not roar.’

Vidya was most recently seen in Shakuntala Devi, which also had a digital-only release last year. She played the titular role of mathematician Shakuntala Devi.