Ronaldo, the first person to reach 300 million followers on Instagram

Lisbon: The famous Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, becomes the first person in the world to reach 300 million followers on Instagram. The photo-blogging website also marked 200 million visitors for the first time in Ronaldo’s career.

Ronaldo has been continuously breaking records ever since he began playing professional football. Whether it was at Manchester United, Real Madrid, or Juventus, Ronaldo has broken some of the most prestigious records at every club he has played for.

Ronaldo’s achievements with Portugal are unparalleled. The 36-year-old is the nation’s top-scoring player with 106 goals to his name. He scored a brace in his first game at the 2020 European Championships against Hungary, marking his fifth appearance at the quadrennial competition, which is also an all-time high.

Portuguese forwards used to break records on the field, and their performances inside stadiums around the world often have a positive impact off the field. Having 300 million Instagram followers puts Ronaldo way ahead of his nearest competitor, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Currently, 246 million people follow the wrestler-turned-actor on the social media platform.

According to a report from last year, Ronaldo was also the top-earning celebrity on Instagram. Ronaldo earned the most money from sponsored posts on Instagram from March 2019 to March 2020. The $50.3 million he bagged is way more than the salary he earns at his football club Juventus ($33m).

Cristiano Ronaldo was also the most successful athlete in 2021, making $120 million in income. There are more than 500 million subscribers collectively to his social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

His Juventus contract ends in the summer of 2022, and he brings in $64 million per year. Apart from his salary and earnings from social media, Ronaldo also has lucrative deals with Nike and other top brands. CR7 is a brand of athletic apparel he owns.