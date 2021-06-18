UAE starts Sinopharm vaccine trial for children

Young members of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family are participating in a trial administering of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine meant for children aged 3-17 years, a source revealed.

‘The trial will monitor the immune response of 900 children in preparation to vaccinate children in the near future,’ the source added.

‘Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed, son of the United Arab Emirates’ de facto ruler and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied his children, nieces and nephews to participate in the immune bridge study,’ the source further added.

The UAE had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in May for emergency use in children belonging to the age group 12-15. Dubai, the second-largest member of the UAE federation started to inoculate that age group this month.

The UAE, which has among the world’s highest immunisation rates, had yesterday registered 2,011 new coronavirus infections to take its total to 603,961 cases with 1,738 deaths.

The Gulf state led Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine produced by China’s state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm has started manufacturing it under a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based technology company named Group 42.