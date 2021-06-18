Vistara becomes maiden airline in India to operate flight with fully vaccinated pilots and cabin crew

Vistara became the maiden airline in India to operate its services with fully vaccinated pilot and cabin crew members. As per reports, the special flight UK963 departed Delhi International Airport yesterday at 8:50 am and arrived at Mumbai Airport at 11:10 am. The aircraft with the same crew members had operated the return flight too from Mumbai at 11:55 am and reached Delhi at 14:05 pm.

The airline stated that it is planning to operate more such flight services in the days to come as their number of fully vaccinated staff is increasing.

The airline recently said that it had got nearly 100% of its employees vaccinated with at least their first doses. This included the corporate staff, cabin crew and pilots.

The airline added that it will continue to ramp up efforts to ensure that all employees receive their second doses well in time, and are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

‘The vaccination is the best known defence against the pandemic that is helping the world get back to normalcy, subsequently aiding the recovery of the aviation industry. We have been consistently getting our staff vaccinated in our endeavour to ensure safety for them, their families and our customers whom they serve. This special flight operated by our fully vaccinated cabin crew and pilots is a sign of our continued commitment towards making flying feel safe again,’ Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara airlines said.

Not just Vistara, but other airlines have also resumed their operations with fully vaccinated staff. Qatar Airways became the world’s first airline to operate flights with fully vaccinated staff in April.