Weather updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai

Mumbai: On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad in Maharashtra are expected to experience heavy rainfall on June 18 and 19.

According to the weather department, Mumbai city and its suburbs are foretold to experience moderate to heavy rainfall with the chance of extremely heavy downpours at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius and 24 °C respectively.

Last week, heavy rains had lashed the financial capital of the country Mumbai and its suburbs, as the monsoon set in over the city. Due to the heavy downpour, several low-lying areas were submerged, leading to the interruption of rail and bus services.

According to the latest bulletin of IMD at 4 pm on June 17, an offshore gutter running from south Gujarat coast to north Kerala coast, which will bring, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls very likely over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during the next 2-3 days.

During the next two days, heavy rain is expected in Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.

In addition to that, the weather department predicted the possibility of isolated extremely heavy rainfalls also very possible over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during the next 24 hours.

On June 9, the southwest Monsoon arrived in Mumbai.

‘GOOD NEWS. The onset of SW Monsoon was declared over Mumbai Thane Palghar today 9th June. Monsoon line today passing from Valsad(Gujarat), Nagpur in Maharashtra & then Bhadrachalam Tuni. Conditions are favorable for onset of monsoon in remaining parts of Maharashtra in next 2,3 days,’ the IMD’s head SID, Climate Research & Services at Pune, KS Hosalikar had tweeted.